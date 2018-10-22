Cannabis
October 22, 2018 2:35 pm

Toronto police shut down 11 unlicensed pot dispensaries since legalization

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Police Service's Drug Squad went from one illegal dispensary to another Friday, handing out search warrants and confiscating cannabis. Kamil Karamali reports.

Toronto police say they have now shut down a total of 11 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries since cannabis became legal last week.

They say 21 people have been charged and released during the raids under the province’s new cannabis act.

Officers shut down five unlicensed pot shops on Friday afternoon and another six shops over the weekend.

Police say they’ll continue to crack down on unlicensed distributors in the wake of pot legalization.

The only legal cannabis retailer in Ontario is a government-run online store until brick-and-mortar stores open on April 1, 2019.

Illegal stores that wanted to go legitimate were told they could only apply for a retail licence if they shut down operations by Oct. 17.

