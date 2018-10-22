Toronto police shut down 11 unlicensed pot dispensaries since legalization

Toronto police say they have now shut down a total of 11 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries since cannabis became legal last week.

They say 21 people have been charged and released during the raids under the province’s new cannabis act.

READ MORE: Toronto police raid 5 marijuana dispensaries as retail locations still not permitted

Officers shut down five unlicensed pot shops on Friday afternoon and another six shops over the weekend.

Police say they’ll continue to crack down on unlicensed distributors in the wake of pot legalization.

READ MORE: For the launch of our weekly newsletter Cannabis IQ, we’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards. Click here to find out more.

The only legal cannabis retailer in Ontario is a government-run online store until brick-and-mortar stores open on April 1, 2019.

Illegal stores that wanted to go legitimate were told they could only apply for a retail licence if they shut down operations by Oct. 17.