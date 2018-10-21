Global News
October 21, 2018 8:24 pm

The future looks bright at Kelowna psychic fair

By Community Video Journalist  Global News

Community reporter Shay Galor explores the Holistic Market and Psychic Fair, a recurring event at the Laurel Packing House in Kelowna.

