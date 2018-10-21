Michael Avenatti says he doesn’t see many Democrats who could beat Trump in 2020

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, was asked about his presidential aspirations on Saturday (October 20) at a Comic-Con For Politics event in Los Angeles.

Avenatti has been campaigning for Democratic candidates in the November 6 midterm elections and has hinted at his aspirations to run for president although he declined to give a direct answer on Saturday whether or not he will run.

“When I look into the field of potential Democratic nominees, I see a number of very highly qualified accomplished politicians, many of whom would make an exceptional president. However what I don’t see is many of whom could actually beat Donald Trump. And if you can’t beat Donald Trump you never get a chance to actually govern,” he said from a panel that also included comedian Kathy Griffin, whose fake photo posing with the decapitated head of Donald Trump derailed her career.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to get out of an agreement under which Cohen paid her $130,000 not to discuss an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump. The president has denied having sex with her.