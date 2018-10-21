Keremeos
October 21, 2018 11:48 am

Keremeos, B.C. voters pass referendum to borrow $350k for new fire truck

By South Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News
File
A A

On election night voters in Keremeos not only reelected the incumbent mayor to a third term, they also passed a referendum to borrow money for the acquisition of a new fire truck.

Eight-hundred and fifty one people cast a ballot in favour of authorizing the Village of Keremeos to borrow $350,000 for the fire truck in the Keremeos Fire Protection Service Area. 162 people were opposed.

READ MORE: Referendum election questions for Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary citizens

Mayor-elect Manfred Bauer said the aging fire truck is 23 years old and needs to be replaced.

WATCH BELOW: Princeton, Falkland and Keremeos among Okanagan towns losing Greyhound service

“We have about $180,000 in the reserve dedicated for a new truck so we needed about $350,000,” he said.

“If your house is worth $200,000 you’d pay $8.80 a year and it goes up from there depending on the value of your assessment.”

READ MORE: Cawston, Keremeos evacuation alert expanded due to Snowy Mountain wildfire

On the victorious election results, Bauer called it a “tight race.”

He received 299 votes compared to 284 votes cast for his opponent, Arlene Arlow.

“I’m glad that I made it and we’re moving forward with the new council into the new term.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Keremeos
keremeos fire truck
keremeos referendum

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News