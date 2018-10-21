Keremeos, B.C. voters pass referendum to borrow $350k for new fire truck

On election night voters in Keremeos not only reelected the incumbent mayor to a third term, they also passed a referendum to borrow money for the acquisition of a new fire truck.

Eight-hundred and fifty one people cast a ballot in favour of authorizing the Village of Keremeos to borrow $350,000 for the fire truck in the Keremeos Fire Protection Service Area. 162 people were opposed.

Mayor-elect Manfred Bauer said the aging fire truck is 23 years old and needs to be replaced.

“We have about $180,000 in the reserve dedicated for a new truck so we needed about $350,000,” he said.

“If your house is worth $200,000 you’d pay $8.80 a year and it goes up from there depending on the value of your assessment.”

On the victorious election results, Bauer called it a “tight race.”

He received 299 votes compared to 284 votes cast for his opponent, Arlene Arlow.

“I’m glad that I made it and we’re moving forward with the new council into the new term.”