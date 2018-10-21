Woman dead following collision on Clarke Road: London police
UPDATE: Police say Clarke Road has reopened to vehicle traffic.
London police say one woman is dead following a Sunday morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police say it happened on Clarke Road, near Fanshawe Park Road east.
A female pedestrian was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
There has been no word on the status of the driver involved.
Police say a section of Clarke Road will remain closed as officers continue to investigate the fatal collision.
Motorists are being asked to stay clear of the area for the time being.
