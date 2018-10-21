Crash
Three people taken to hospital after crash at Pembina and Bishop Grandin

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on Pembina Highway at Bishop Grandin Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital after a Sunday morning crash on Pembina Highway at Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involved two vehicles, with one of them flipped onto its side.

There is no word on the condition of those in hospital, who are all adults, and no information on what caused the crash.

Northbound Pembina at Bishop Grandin was closed for about four hours, but police say it is now re-open.

