Police officer fatally shot in Georgia near school, suspects ran away

A Georgia police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.

WSB-TV reporter Rikki Klaus tweeted Saturday night that authorities had surrounded a nearby residence and were waiting for a search warrant.

Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney died at a hospital. The 30-year-old had been with the department for nearly three years.

The shooting happened near Shiloh Middle School. Authorities say the suspects crashed the vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 40 kilometres northeast of Atlanta.