Tiger-Cats blow 16 point lead, fall to Redblacks in key division showdown

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stormed out to an early lead in Ottawa, only to lose to the Redblacks and potentially squander a chance to win the East Division.

Hamilton blew a 22-6 lead in the second quarter and fell 35-31 in the capital.

The only way the Ticats can finish in first place in the East and earn a first-round playoff bye is by beating Ottawa next week and Montreal in the final week of the regular season and hope the Redblacks lose to Toronto in their season finale.

The Cats opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when Jeremiah Masoli heaved a 22-yard pass into the hands of Luke Tasker in the endzone. Masoli completed 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward then booted his 44th and 45th consecutive field goals in the first half to break Adam Vinatieri’s professional football record, making it 7-6 for Hamilton.

Just before the opening quarter came to an end, Masoli threw his second TD of the game to Brandon Banks who ran for a 37-yard score. It was one of Speedy B’s eight catches for a game-high 133 yards.

After a Lirim Hajrullahu punt single made it 15-6, Masoli and Tasker connected on a two yard major to extend Hamilton’s lead to 16 points. It marked the eighth straight game in which the Tiger-Cats have led by at least 10 points.

Ottawa backup quarterback Dominique Davis scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds to play in the second quarter before Hajrullahu drilled a 21-yard field goal just before halftime to give the Cats a 25-14 lead at the break.

The Redblacks got another one-yard touchdown run from Davis to make it a three point game, before Hajrullahu extended Hamilton’s lead to six with a 32-yard field goal.

With about five minutes left to play in the third quarter, Ottawa QB Trevor Harris tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Diontae Spencer that gave the Redblacks their first lead of the game, 29-28. Harris ended the game going 24-of-32 for 341 yards and a touchdown.

Banks left the game early in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury after attempting to make a diving catch along the sideline and did not return. Hajrullahu made a 53-yard field goal on the next play to give the Cats a 31-29 lead.

Davis scored his third touchdown of the game, again from the one-yard line, as Ottawa retook the lead, 35-31.

The Tiger-Cats had one last chance to win the game in the final minute but Masoli and the offence could not get down the field.

Hamilton and Ottawa will meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Oct. 27.