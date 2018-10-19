Riders remove Charleston Hughes from active roster ahead of game against Stamps

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have reversed its decision on the playing status of defensive end Charleston Hughes.

The Riders initially said the CFL sack leader would play in Saturday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.

On Friday morning, the club issued a statement saying Hughes will not play in the game.

The organization said it will continue to investigate the impaired driving charges, including the refusal to take a breathalyzer, when requested by police.

The Riders said they made the decision to remove Hughes from the active roster after a “thorough review of our team rules and the CFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

Club officials said the Oct. 11 incident negatively reflects on the Riders football club.

“By refusing to provide a breath sample, Hughes demonstrated behavior directly in conflict with the team’s values and expectations – which include respecting police and police procedures,” the Riders said in a statement.

Hughes leads the CFL with 15 sacks this season.

The second-place Roughriders are four points behind the Stampeders in the West Division with two games remaining.