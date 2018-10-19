No charges for RCMP officer accused of fondling other officers

No charges will be laid against an off-duty RCMP officer who was accused of inappropriately touching and fondling other officers at a Winnipeg hotel lounge.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) investigated the allegations, which occurred in late November of last year, and passed its findings on to Manitoba prosecutors for an opinion on whether charges should be laid.

Crown counsel reviewed the file and told IIU there was no public interest in proceeding with criminal charges.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province. The officer was suspended with pay at the time of the allegations.

