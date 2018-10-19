Police issue public safety alert after sexual assaults in Brampton, Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety alert following a series sexual assaults at bus shelters in Brampton and Mississauga over the past two months.

Police said the first incident occurred on Sept. 24 around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive in Brampton.

The second reported sexual assault happened on Oct. 13 at 6:35 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga. The third incident took place on Oct. 17 in the same area.

Authorities said in all three cases, the suspect approached the victims inside a bus shelter and exposed himself and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a medium complexion, around five-feet-10-inches tall, medium build, bald with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Investigators believe there may be other similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.