Harvest slowly progresses in Saskatchewan

Farmers are returning to their fields as warm and dry air moves into Saskatchewan.

Operations slowed considerably in the last couple of weeks as wet and cool conditions hampered harvest efforts.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday 82 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up from 78 per cent the previous week. The five-year average for this time of year is 91 per cent.

Little progress was made in southern regions, with roughly 90 per cent combined. Central regions range from 68 to 74 per cent, the northeast is at 79 per cent, while producers in the northwest were delayed by frequent snowfalls and have only 45 per cent of the crop harvested.

Farmers said most crops are tough or damp and are being placed in dryers.

Quality has been affected due to bleaching and sprouting, and crop damage was reported due to lodging caused by snow and rain.

Topsoil conditions remains little changed despite the moisture.

Cropland moisture is rated three per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short, and six per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated two per cent surplus, 61 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short, and 10 per cent very short.