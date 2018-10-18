Canada
October 18, 2018 12:31 pm

Harvest slowly progresses in Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Operations slowed considerably in Saskatchewan over the last couple of weeks as wet and cool conditions hampered harvest efforts.

File / Global News
A A

Farmers are returning to their fields as warm and dry air moves into Saskatchewan.

Operations slowed considerably in the last couple of weeks as wet and cool conditions hampered harvest efforts.

READ MORE: Wet and cool harvest sees surge in grain drying


Story continues below

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday 82 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up from 78 per cent the previous week. The five-year average for this time of year is 91 per cent.

Little progress was made in southern regions, with roughly 90 per cent combined. Central regions range from 68 to 74 per cent, the northeast is at 79 per cent, while producers in the northwest were delayed by frequent snowfalls and have only 45 per cent of the crop harvested.

Farmers said most crops are tough or damp and are being placed in dryers.

Quality has been affected due to bleaching and sprouting, and crop damage was reported due to lodging caused by snow and rain.

READ MORE: Farmers expert voices behind Saskatchewan crop report

Topsoil conditions remains little changed despite the moisture.

Cropland moisture is rated three per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short, and six per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated two per cent surplus, 61 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short, and 10 per cent very short.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agriculture
Crop Report
Crop Report Saskatchewan
Crops
Harvest
Sask Ag
Saskatchewan Agriculture
Saskatchewan crop report
Saskatchewan Crops
Saskatchewan Harvest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News