Joe Daley among recipients to be inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Just a handful of athletes have been announced as the newest inductees of Manitoba’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The 39th annual event will see five athletes, two builders and one team inducted.

Former Winnipeg Jets player Joe Daley is among the recipients to be honoured.

READ MORE: Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2018

Manitoba curler Jeff Stoughton will also be inducted.

Here’s the complete list:

Don Brownell- Builder, Handball

Kirby Cote- Athlete, Swimming

Joe Daley- Athlete, Hockey

Nieva Embuldeniya- Builder, Boxing

Donna (McCannell) Keating- Athlete, Speed Skating

Jeff Stoughton- Athlete, Curling

Joey Vickery- Athlete, Basketball

1962 Manitoba Ladies Golf Team- Marg (Kiggins) Homenuik, Heather (Lawrence) Telfer, Anne Tachan and Merlene (Wach) Netterfield

The ceremony will take place Nov. 3 at the Victoria Inn Hotel.