Joe Daley among recipients to be inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame
Just a handful of athletes have been announced as the newest inductees of Manitoba’s Sports Hall of Fame.
The 39th annual event will see five athletes, two builders and one team inducted.
Former Winnipeg Jets player Joe Daley is among the recipients to be honoured.
Manitoba curler Jeff Stoughton will also be inducted.
Here’s the complete list:
- Don Brownell- Builder, Handball
- Kirby Cote- Athlete, Swimming
- Joe Daley- Athlete, Hockey
- Nieva Embuldeniya- Builder, Boxing
- Donna (McCannell) Keating- Athlete, Speed Skating
- Jeff Stoughton- Athlete, Curling
- Joey Vickery- Athlete, Basketball
- 1962 Manitoba Ladies Golf Team- Marg (Kiggins) Homenuik, Heather (Lawrence) Telfer, Anne Tachan and Merlene (Wach) Netterfield
The ceremony will take place Nov. 3 at the Victoria Inn Hotel.
