October 18, 2018 6:54 am

Facebook unveils its ‘war room’ — an attempt to stop election meddling ahead of midterms

By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Employees monitor election related content on the Facebook platform from the War room.

Facebook is showing off its new “war room,” a centre for combating fake accounts and bogus news stories ahead of upcoming elections.

It’s the social network’s latest public signal that it takes election interference seriously ahead of the midterms.

Facebook didn’t always take the risk of election interference seriously. Days after the surprise victory of U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Mark Zuckerberg brushed off assertions that the outcome had been influenced by fictional news stories on Facebook.

That attitude shifted as criticism of the company mounted.

Facebook offered reporters a peek into the war room to show off its improved ability to prevent foreign interference in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

But critics fear the war room is more of a publicity stunt than an effective solution.

