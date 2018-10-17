Manitoba NDP calls for inquest into death of Thompson bus passenger

The leader of Manitoba’s Opposition is calling for an inquest into the death of an Indigenous man while he was on a bus travelling to Winnipeg for a medical appointment.

Abraham Donkey, who was 58, was travelling from Thompson, Man., for a followup appointment after recent heart surgery.

He died on Oct. 3rd during a 10-hour bus trip.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says neither Manitoba Health nor the federal government’s First Nations and Inuit Health Branch offered to pay for a flight and refused to cover expenses for a family member to go with Donkey.

Kinew says an inquest is important to understand what happened and how a similar death can be avoided.

When asked in question period about Donkey’s death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Indigenous Services Department is looking into the details.