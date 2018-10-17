Man in custody after woman assaulted in downtown Toronto: police

Toronto police say a male suspect is in custody after a woman believed to be a staff member at a shelter was assaulted.

Police say they were called to the area of Peter and Richmond streets at around 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for police said it’s believed the woman was hit in the face but is now in stable condition.

Paramedics said the victim, said to be in her 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.