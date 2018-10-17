Police investigating 2 reports of fireworks thrown from vehicle in Lefroy, Alcona
Police are investigating after receiving reports that fireworks had been thrown out of a vehicle at pedestrians.
According to South Simcoe police, the first incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9 p.m., in the Killarney Beach Road and Church Drive area of Lefroy.
Officers say the second incident occurred later that evening at around 10:30 p.m., in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area of Alcona.
READ MORE: Police seek witness in connection with criminal investigation dating back to the 1980s
Police are now searching for at least two suspects in a grey sedan.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.