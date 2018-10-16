Canada
If you have simple pot possession on your record, it’ll soon be easier to get a pardon

By Staff The Canadian Press

The federal government plans to move Wednesday on easing the process of obtaining a criminal pardon for simple pot possession.

The Canadian Press has learned the announcement on setting aside minor marijuana convictions of the past will come as the government ushers in a historic new era of legalized cannabis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pressure to address the pot pardon issue, including within his own caucus, due to the effect of possession charges on marginalized Canadians.

Until now, simple possession of marijuana has been punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

Individuals have been eligible to apply for a pardon through the Parole Board of Canada five years after the conviction is handed down.

But the waiting period and the cost of applying for a pardon, known as a record suspension, have proven difficult for some people saddled with records.

