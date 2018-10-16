Ensure Plus, Pediasure among products recalled over possible bacterial contamination

OTTAWA – Abbott Nutrition is recalling a number of its canned nutritional beverages due to possible bacterial contamination.

The Chicago-based company is recalling products under its Ensure Plus, Jevity and TwoCal brands, among others.

Full details are available on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website, which says there has been one reported illness associated with the products.

The CFIA says people should not consume the products, which come in 235-ml metal cans.

It’s also warning hospitals and nursing homes not to sell or use the recalled products.

The agency says the recall was triggered by consumer complaints, and its investigation could lead to more products being recalled.

List of recalled products:

TwoCal HN Vanilla

Promote – Vanilla

Suplena – Vanilla

PediaSure – Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate

Pediasure Plus – Vanilla

PediaSure Fibre – Vanilla

Osmolite 1.2 Cal

Jevity – 1.5 Cal, 1.2 Cal, 1 Cal

Glucerna 1.0 Cal – Vanilla

Ensure Plus – Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate

Ensure Fibre – Vanilla, Chocolate