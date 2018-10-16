Ensure Plus, Pediasure among products recalled over possible bacterial contamination
OTTAWA – Abbott Nutrition is recalling a number of its canned nutritional beverages due to possible bacterial contamination.
The Chicago-based company is recalling products under its Ensure Plus, Jevity and TwoCal brands, among others.
READ MORE: Toxic acid found in children’s toy, prompts recall
Full details are available on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website, which says there has been one reported illness associated with the products.
The CFIA says people should not consume the products, which come in 235-ml metal cans.
It’s also warning hospitals and nursing homes not to sell or use the recalled products.
WATCH: Health Canada finds second carcinogen in recalled medication
The agency says the recall was triggered by consumer complaints, and its investigation could lead to more products being recalled.
List of recalled products:
- TwoCal HN Vanilla
- Promote – Vanilla
- Suplena – Vanilla
- PediaSure – Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate
- Pediasure Plus – Vanilla
- PediaSure Fibre – Vanilla
- Osmolite 1.2 Cal
- Jevity – 1.5 Cal, 1.2 Cal, 1 Cal
- Glucerna 1.0 Cal – Vanilla
- Ensure Plus – Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate
- Ensure Fibre – Vanilla, Chocolate
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.