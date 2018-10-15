Two Vernon residents arrested in connection to 2017 homicide

Vernon RCMP confirmed late Monday morning they have arrested two people in connection to a homicide in July 2017.

After a 15-month long investigation, police arrested a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Vernon, on Friday without incident.

Jacqueline Nicole Leavins and Richard William Fairgrieve are both charged with second degree murder.

The arrests follow last year’s death of 50-year-old Will Bartz.

Police were called to the Sundance Suites apartment building on July 19, 2017 where Bartz’s body was discovered inside one of the units.

Bartz was a well-known volunteer at the Upper Room Mission soup kitchen in Vernon.

Both of the accused were held in police custody over the weekend.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.