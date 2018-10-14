Canada
October 14, 2018 4:21 pm

Nova Scotians take part in 20th annual pumpkin regatta

Participants in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival regatta paddle giant pumpkins on Lake Pisiquid in Windsor, N.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
It was a brisk Sunday as a fleet of giant, hollowed-out pumpkins made their way across the chilly waters of Nova Scotia’s Lake Pisiquid.

It’s part of what has become a unique tradition, one that residents in the Municipality of Windsor and West Hants — along with visitors from across the Atlantic region — have taken part in every year for the past 20 years.

Competitors sit in massive, hollowed-out pumpkins — often painted or decorated in an array of colours — and paddle across the lake using canoe or kayak paddles.

But style isn’t everything. For many, staying afloat was the priority.

“Giving yourself lots of cushions so you’re not puncturing through, lots of knee support and cushions in there,” said Tony Wood, who was making his second attempt in the regatta. He came in second place last year.

Tony Wood

Tony Wood paddles a giant pumpkin on his way to winning the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival regatta on Lake Pisiquid in Windsor, N.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
Pumpkin Regatta 20181014

Participants in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival regatta paddle a giant pumpkin on Lake Pisiquid in Windsor, N.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
Pumpkin Regatta 20181014

Racers hollow out the massive gourds and pilot them across the 800-metre course.

The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Chip Paterson

Chip Paterson, known locally as Pumpkin Head, paddles a giant pumpkin in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival regatta on Lake Pisiquid in Windsor, N.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
Pumpkin Regatta 20181014

Participants in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival regatta paddle giant pumpkins on Lake Pisiquid in Windsor, N.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
Pumpkin Regatta 20181014

Racers hollow out the massive gourds and pilot them across the 800-metre course.

The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

When you’re racing in a gourd, coming in first isn’t always the main thing on your mind — especially when the temperature is in the single digits.

“Hopefully, I’ll just make it across,” said Debbie Crossley, another participant.

Wood said the event is a unique and fun thing to do.

“Life is about adventure so you might as well try new things, and you never know, you might win. Who knows?” he said.

It turns out that the second time was a charm for Wood: he was the first one to reach the finish line during this year’s event.

Tony Wood

