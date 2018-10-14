Nova Scotians take part in 20th annual pumpkin regatta

It was a brisk Sunday as a fleet of giant, hollowed-out pumpkins made their way across the chilly waters of Nova Scotia’s Lake Pisiquid.

It’s part of what has become a unique tradition, one that residents in the Municipality of Windsor and West Hants — along with visitors from across the Atlantic region — have taken part in every year for the past 20 years.

Competitors sit in massive, hollowed-out pumpkins — often painted or decorated in an array of colours — and paddle across the lake using canoe or kayak paddles.

But style isn’t everything. For many, staying afloat was the priority.

“Giving yourself lots of cushions so you’re not puncturing through, lots of knee support and cushions in there,” said Tony Wood, who was making his second attempt in the regatta. He came in second place last year.

When you’re racing in a gourd, coming in first isn’t always the main thing on your mind — especially when the temperature is in the single digits.

“Hopefully, I’ll just make it across,” said Debbie Crossley, another participant.

Wood said the event is a unique and fun thing to do.

“Life is about adventure so you might as well try new things, and you never know, you might win. Who knows?” he said.

It turns out that the second time was a charm for Wood: he was the first one to reach the finish line during this year’s event.