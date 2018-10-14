Woman in hospital after Sunday morning Champlain Heights stabbing: police

A stabbing in Vancouver’s Champlain Heights neighbourhood on Sunday morning has left a woman in hospital.

According to Vancouver police, the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Cleadon Court near Dunelm Avenue.

Police arrived to find a woman in her 20s suffering from stab wounds. Investigators said her injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police say they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

Those with information are asked to contact the Vancouver police major crimes section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.