Michael Bublé announces retirement, talks emotional struggle after son diagnosed with liver cancer

Canadian singer Michael Bublé has announced his retirement from music in an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, in which he talked about the devastation he felt after his son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was three years old.

Bublé told the Daily Mail that the interview was his last, and he will retire from music after the release of his new album, titled Love, to be released November 16.

“I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top,” Bublé told the Daily Mail. “I don’t have the stomach for it anymore. The celebrity narcissism.

“This is my last interview. I’m retiring.”

Bublé explained the emotional effect of Noah’s liver cancer diagnosis in November 2016.

“You just want to die. I don’t even know how I was breathing,” Bublé said.

“My wife was the same, and even though I was the stronger of the two of us, I wasn’t strong. My wife was… I’m sorry, I can’t make it to the end of the sentence… let’s just say we find out who we are with these things.”

Bublé, 43, is married to Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, 31, with whom he has three children: sons Noah, five, and Elias, two, as well as daughter Vida Amber Better, who is 11 weeks old.

Noah’s cancer is now in remission, but Bublé said the experience has made him question his purpose in life.

Before Noah’s illness, Bublé said he would worry about ticket sales, tours and how the public saw him but the singer has now become “embarrassed by my ego.”

“I decided I’ll never read my name again in print, never read a review and I never have. I decided I’ll never use social media again and I never have,” he said.

“Going through this with Noah, I didn’t question who I was, I just questioned everything else. Why are we here?” Bublé said.

“Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger.”

Bublé explained the simple techniques he used to get through the experience, such as gaining inspiration from Roberto Benigni’s character in the 1997 film Life is Beautiful. In the movie, which is set in a concentration camp, Benigni made a joke of everything to lighten the experience while with his son.



In similar fashion, Bublé would make light of the situation, such as by calling the hospital a “fun hotel.”

“Every day, I got extra bed sheets and I’d build a tent for Noah. I just made the best of it. Survival,” Bublé said.

Bublé has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records with his crooner-style music, inspired by his hero, Frank Sinatra.