Mercier Bridge re-opens after fallen concrete slab forces closure of southbound lane

The only southbound lane operating on the Mercier Bridge was closed Saturday morning due to a fallen concrete slab.

It is unclear where the piece fell exactly but Transports Quebec said they rushed to the scene to install a steel sheet to contain the rest of the concrete.

#MercierBridge is currently closed toward South Shore. @Transports_Qc More information will follow. — Pont Mercier (@pontHMBridge) October 13, 2018

Montreal police were on the scene re-directing traffic back to Montreal until the bridge re-opened its lane at around 11:40 a.m.

The bridge was already operating at half capacity this weekend, with only one lane available in each direction.