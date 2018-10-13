Mercier Bridge re-opens after fallen concrete slab forces closure of southbound lane
The only southbound lane operating on the Mercier Bridge was closed Saturday morning due to a fallen concrete slab.
It is unclear where the piece fell exactly but Transports Quebec said they rushed to the scene to install a steel sheet to contain the rest of the concrete.
Montreal police were on the scene re-directing traffic back to Montreal until the bridge re-opened its lane at around 11:40 a.m.
The bridge was already operating at half capacity this weekend, with only one lane available in each direction.
