Mercier Bridge re-opens after fallen concrete slab forces closure of southbound lane

Police in Lasalle directing traffic due to bridge closure. Saturday October 13, 2018.

The only southbound lane operating on the Mercier Bridge was closed Saturday morning due to a fallen concrete slab.

It is unclear where the piece fell exactly but Transports Quebec said they rushed to the scene to install a steel sheet to contain the rest of the concrete.

Montreal police were on the scene re-directing traffic back to Montreal until the bridge re-opened its lane at around 11:40 a.m.

The bridge was already operating at half capacity this weekend, with only one lane available in each direction.

 

 

