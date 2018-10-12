Toddler drowns in St. Theresa Point First Nation
Island Lake RCMP say a four-year-old boy drowned on St. Theresa Point First Nation Thursday night.
Police said the boy was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Thursday near a family member’s house.
RCMP received a call about the disappearance at 11 p.m. and conducted a search with the help of community members.
READ MORE: Manitoba top spot for young children drowning deaths once again
The boy was found by searchers in the lake on the east shore of St. Theresa Point and taken to a nursing station where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is being scheduled and RCMP continue to investigate.
WATCH: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.