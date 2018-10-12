Toddler drowns in St. Theresa Point First Nation

Island Lake RCMP say a four-year-old boy drowned on St. Theresa Point First Nation Thursday night.

Police said the boy was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Thursday near a family member’s house.

RCMP received a call about the disappearance at 11 p.m. and conducted a search with the help of community members.

The boy was found by searchers in the lake on the east shore of St. Theresa Point and taken to a nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being scheduled and RCMP continue to investigate.

