Crime
October 12, 2018 4:58 pm
Updated: October 12, 2018 5:00 pm

Toddler drowns in St. Theresa Point First Nation

By Online Journalist  Global News

Island Lake RCMP reported the death of a four-year-old on St. Theresa Point First Nation.

File/Global News
A A

Island Lake RCMP say a four-year-old boy drowned on St. Theresa Point First Nation Thursday night.

Police said the boy was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Thursday near a family member’s house.

RCMP received a call about the disappearance at 11 p.m. and conducted a search with the help of community members.

READ MORE: Manitoba top spot for young children drowning deaths once again

The boy was found by searchers in the lake on the east shore of St. Theresa Point and taken to a nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being scheduled and RCMP continue to investigate.

WATCH: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drowning
Island Lake RCMP
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
St. Theresa Point First Nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News