Vernon North Okanagan RCMP launches Safe Place Program

North Okanagan RCMP have adopted the Safe Place Program and are now introducing it throughout the region.

Originating in Seattle, and introduced in Vancouver two years ago, the Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S community shelter if they are feeling unsafe – a place where they will be welcomed, can call the police and wait until officers arrive. LGBTQ2S is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and 2 spirit.

According to police, businesses, schools or other institutions participating in the program are identified by a rainbow-coloured badge displayed on a door or window of their locations.

To register, participants are asked to sign an agreement they will provide a safe place for anyone of the LGBTQ2S community, then post the rainbow decal.

“There is no question that everyone has the right to feel safe in their community,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to promoting acceptance and inclusion within our community through the Safe Place program.”

To include your business or association in the Safe Place program contact the City of Vernon Community Safety Unit at 250-550-7840.