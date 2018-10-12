Canada
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Authorities say a pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue at about 1:40 p.m.

Police say the victim was unconscious but breathing after being struck by the vehicle. Paramedics described the man’s injuries as life-threatening. He was sent to a trauma centre.

The vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Gerrard Street East is closed between Dengate Road and Lawlor Avenue.

