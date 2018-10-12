Canada
October 12, 2018

Worker injured at home under renovation in Hamilton

Global News

Hamilton police say a man has suffered serious injuries while on the job at a home under renovation.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a worker fell out of a second storey window at a home under renovation in Hamilton.

The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Holton Avenue South near Main Street.

Police say a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His name has not been released.
