Worker injured at home under renovation in Hamilton

The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a worker fell out of a second storey window at a home under renovation in Hamilton.

The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Holton Avenue South near Main Street.

Police say a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His name has not been released.

The ministry of labour has been notified after a worker fell out of a second storey window at a home under renovation. @HPS_Paramedics @HamiltonFireDep @HamiltonPolice on scene #Hamont https://t.co/P6WGgAHJQg — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 12, 2018