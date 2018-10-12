Worker injured at home under renovation in Hamilton
The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a worker fell out of a second storey window at a home under renovation in Hamilton.
The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Holton Avenue South near Main Street.
Police say a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
His name has not been released.
