Kelowna cannabis company delivers its first buds

It’s been a busy week for the Flowr Group.

On Thursday, company representatives were on hand in Kelowna for a ground-breaking ceremony of a shared 50,000 square-foot cannabis research and development facility. The building will be situated next to Flowr’s current 85,000 square-foot marijuana cultivation facility on McCarthy Road.

On Friday, Flowr announced it made its initial delivery of cannabis to the B.C. Liquor Distribution Board and “expects to fulfill the entire purchase order it received from the BCLDB by October 17th, 2018.”

We've thrilled to have made our first delivery of premium cannabis products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board and we're on track to fulfilling their initial orders in time for legalization on October 17. https://t.co/hM14PxOhJA pic.twitter.com/duuigUi8TG — FlowrCanada (@FlowrCanada) October 12, 2018

The provincial government appointed the B.C. Liquor Distribution Board to be the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis. According to the province, the BCLDB will also be the government retailer of non-medical marijuana in B.C., with standalone cannabis stores.

Flowr says it is supplying B.C. with several strains of cannabis and two strains of Ace Valley cannabis that it produces with another company, Ace Hill Beer. All strains will be available as loose flower and in pre-rolls.

Flowr says its strains and the Ace Valley strains are grown at Flowr’s cultivation facility in Kelowna.

We've partnered with Hawthorne Canada, a subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro to build and operate a cannabis research facility in Kelowna. https://t.co/QSLahJR4xS — FlowrCanada (@FlowrCanada) October 11, 2018

“This is an exciting time for everyone in the cannabis industry in British Columbia as well as consumers in the province,” said Flowr co-founder and president Tom Flow. “We’re proud to carry on the Okanagan’s tradition of excellence in cultivation and work with our partners at the BCLDB to provide the outstanding cannabis experience consumers will want beginning on Day 1 of adult-use legalization.”

Flowr, which is headquartered in Markham, Ont., was named a supplier to the BCLDB in July. It’s also a supplier to authorities in Ontario and Nova Scotia.