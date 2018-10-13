Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellington North

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of Wellington North.

In a rematch of the 2014 election, Raymond Tout is trying to reclaim the mayor’s seat after current incumbent Andy Lennox won by 1,000 votes. Voters will not have to decide on a councillor as all four incumbents have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Andy Lennox (incumbent)
Raymond Tout

Ward 1

Dan Yake (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 2

Sherry Burke (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 3

Lisa Hern (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 4

Steven McCabe (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 3

Gary Williamson (incumbent)
Campbell Cork

County Council – Ward 4

Ross Chaulk
Jake Bouwman
Penny Renken
Wayne Baker
Stephen O’Neill
Allan Hons

