Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellington North
In a rematch of the 2014 election, Raymond Tout is trying to reclaim the mayor’s seat after current incumbent Andy Lennox won by 1,000 votes. Voters will not have to decide on a councillor as all four incumbents have been acclaimed.
Candidates
Mayor
Andy Lennox (incumbent)
Raymond Tout
Ward 1
Dan Yake (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Ward 2
Sherry Burke (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Ward 3
Lisa Hern (acclaimed) (incumbent)
Ward 4
Steven McCabe (acclaimed) (incumbent)
County Council – Ward 3
Gary Williamson (incumbent)
Campbell Cork
County Council – Ward 4
Ross Chaulk
Jake Bouwman
Penny Renken
Wayne Baker
Stephen O’Neill
Allan Hons
