Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Wellington North

In a rematch of the 2014 election, Raymond Tout is trying to reclaim the mayor’s seat after current incumbent Andy Lennox won by 1,000 votes. Voters will not have to decide on a councillor as all four incumbents have been acclaimed.

Candidates

Mayor

Andy Lennox (incumbent)

Raymond Tout

Ward 1

Dan Yake (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 2

Sherry Burke (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 3

Lisa Hern (acclaimed) (incumbent)

Ward 4

Steven McCabe (acclaimed) (incumbent)

County Council – Ward 3

Gary Williamson (incumbent)

Campbell Cork

County Council – Ward 4

Ross Chaulk

Jake Bouwman

Penny Renken

Wayne Baker

Stephen O’Neill

Allan Hons