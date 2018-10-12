Manitoban selected for first Copa America Dwarf World Cup in Argentina

Winnipeg’s Vivek Bhagria has been inspiring people to push past personal boundaries ever since he overcame a health condition he was born with.

Now he’s preparing to fulfil a lifelong dream of representing North America in the first ever Copa America Dwarf World Cup in Argentina.

Bhagria said the North American team is made up of 12 of the most talented dwarf soccer players from the United States and Canada. Bhagria is one of three Canadian athletes selected — two are from Ontario and he is the only Manitoban.

The 23-year-old has competed at the Dwarf World Games for Team Canada before, in sports like basketball. He has since discovered a new passion: soccer.

“I never thought I’d love soccer as much as I do,” he said. “I love competing. Give me a ball and I’ll show you what I can do.”

Bhagria said he is being sponsored for the first time and is excited to be playing in the same facility where soccer star Lionel Messi started playing the beautiful game.

“Don’t put limits on what you can do,” Bhagria said.

The tournament runs from Oct. 23 to 29 in Buenos Aires.