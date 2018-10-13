Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Frontenac Islands
A A
Incumbent Mayor Denis Doyle won’t have to worry about election night, nor will both councillors for the Wolfe Island ward, Barbara Springgay and Jarda Zborovsky, since all three have been acclaimed. The Howe Island ward will be the only one in Frontenac Islands that will see a race, with four candidates running for an open spot, since Coun. Bruce Higgs decided not to run again.
Candidates
Mayor
Denis Doyle (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Council
Councillor – Howe Island (Ward 1)
Bruce Higgs
Tim Kirkby
Noreen MacDougall
Eric Wainwright
Councillor – Wolfe Island (Ward 2)
Barbara Springgay (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Jarda Zborovsky (acclaimed)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.