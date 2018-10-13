Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Frontenac Islands

Incumbent Mayor Denis Doyle won’t have to worry about election night, nor will both councillors for the Wolfe Island ward, Barbara Springgay and Jarda Zborovsky, since all three have been acclaimed. The Howe Island ward will be the only one in Frontenac Islands that will see a race, with four candidates running for an open spot, since Coun. Bruce Higgs decided not to run again.

Candidates

Mayor

Denis Doyle (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Council

Councillor – Howe Island (Ward 1)

Bruce Higgs

Tim Kirkby

Noreen MacDougall

Eric Wainwright

Councillor – Wolfe Island (Ward 2)

Barbara Springgay (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Jarda Zborovsky (acclaimed)