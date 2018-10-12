Scott Thompson: Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump was, well, something

Donald Trump may have met his match, or at least, the person who can steal the limelight from him in his own office.

The Donald met and lunched with rapper Kanye West at the White House on Thursday.

It was something, to say the least.

Sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat, Kanye babbled like a fast moving brook, touching on everything from bringing back manufacturing jobs from China to the 13th amendment on slavery.

In between, he sporadically touched on a hydrogen Air Force One, not having a father figure in life, his IQ, bio-polar and sleep deprivation conditions, trap doors, the millions he’s made, and being a Kardashian.

The rant was a disjointed and unorganized mess — you could see so from the confusion on Trump’s face as he tried to make sense of it all.

Kind of like how the rest of the world is when the president tries to speak.

West concluded by saying that he needs Saturday Night Live and the Democrats to improve on how they present the president.

“If he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” he preached.

As if it is everyone else that is making Donald Trump look bad, and not his own actions or tweets.

And I’m not sure this latest White House circus sideshow does much for the president’s credibility either.

