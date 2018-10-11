Regina police expand search in woman who was last seen over a month ago

The Regina Police Service believe a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since Sept. 8 may be in the Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary or Edmonton areas.

Garneil Katherine Quewezance was last seen on the 2200 block of Garnet Street on Sept. 8. She was reported missing on Oct. 2. Regina Police have broadened their initial search to include Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary because the Regina resident has ties to those cities.

Quewezance is described as 5’6″, 150 pounds, medium build, with long auburn hair and green eyes. She has numerous tattoos including a happy face on her upper left arm, names on her left forearm, plus a cross and roses on her right upper arm.

Police say there is no indication of foul play in Quewazance’s disappearance, but her family says it is unusual for so much time to have passed without hearing from her. Police are trying to locate her to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service 306-777-6500, your local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.