Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Norwich
Local farmer Larry Martin has been involved in the political scene for over 30 years, culminating in his successful bid to be mayor in 2014. Political newcomer Tara King, who is a teacher, is looking to dethrone Martin.
Candidates
Mayor
Tara King
Larry Martin (Incumbent)
Ward 1
John Scholten (Incumbent)
Tyler Zacher-King
Ward 2
Lynne DePlancke (Incumbent)
John Palmer
Scott Takacs
Ward 3
Jim Palmer (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)
Ward 4
Ed Atfield
Alan Dale
