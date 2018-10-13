Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Norwich

By Staff Global News

Norwich includes the communities of Beaconsfield, Bond's Corners, Brown's Corners, Burgessville, Cornell, Creditville, Curries, Eastwood, Hawtrey, Hink's Corners, Holbrook, Milldale, Muir, Newark, New Durham, Norwich, Oriel, Otterville, Oxford Centre, Rock's Mills, Rosanna, Springford, Summerville, Blows, and Vandecar.

Local farmer Larry Martin has been involved in the political scene for over 30 years, culminating in his successful bid to be mayor in 2014. Political newcomer Tara King, who is a teacher, is looking to dethrone Martin.

Candidates

Mayor

Tara King

Larry Martin (Incumbent)

Ward 1

John Scholten (Incumbent)

Tyler Zacher-King

Ward 2

Lynne DePlancke (Incumbent)

John Palmer

Scott Takacs

Ward 3

Jim Palmer (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Ward 4

Ed Atfield

Alan Dale

