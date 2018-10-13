Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Woodstock
Trevor Birtch was elected as the city’s mayor in 2014, defeating incumbent Pat Sobeski. In his bid for re-election, he will face one fresh face and one familiar face. Political newcomer Gabriel Rose, 22, a medical technician and Woodstock city councillor Shawn Shapton are both seeking to replace Birtch.
Candidates
Mayor
Trevor Birtch (Incumbent)
Gabriel Rose
Shawn Shapton
City-County Councillor (2 positions)
Peter Croves
Michael Harding
Naseeb Singh
Deb Tait (Incumbent)
Sandra J. Talbot (Incumbent)
City Councillor (4 positions)
Jerry Acchione (Incumbent)
Ron Fraser
Ross Gerrie
Connie Lauder (Incumbent)
Kate Leatherbarrow
Collin Matthews
Mark Schadenberg
