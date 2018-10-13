Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Woodstock

By Staff Global News

The City of Woodstock is the seat of Oxford County.

Trevor Birtch was elected as the city’s mayor in 2014, defeating incumbent Pat Sobeski. In his bid for re-election, he will face one fresh face and one familiar face.  Political newcomer Gabriel Rose, 22, a medical technician and Woodstock city councillor Shawn Shapton are both seeking to replace Birtch.

Candidates

Mayor

Trevor Birtch (Incumbent)

Gabriel Rose

Shawn Shapton

City-County Councillor (2 positions)

Peter Croves

Michael Harding

Naseeb Singh

Deb Tait (Incumbent)

Sandra J. Talbot (Incumbent)

City Councillor (4 positions)

Jerry Acchione  (Incumbent)

Ron Fraser

Ross Gerrie

Connie Lauder  (Incumbent)

Kate Leatherbarrow

Collin Matthews

Mark Schadenberg

