October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Mississauga

By Staff Global News

The City of Mississauga has the sixth-largest population in Canada.

Bonnie Crombie stepped into the very big shoes of long-time Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion in 2014. More than a half dozen challengers have thrown their names in the ring to oppose Crombie in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Scott E.W. Chapman

Bonnie Crombie (Incumbent)

Kevin J Johnston

Mohsin Khan

Andrew Lee

Yasmin Pouragheli

Syed Qumber Rizvi

Tiger Meng Wu

Ward 1

Terry Burke

Brad Butt

Stephen Dasko

Natalie Hart

Larry Mancini

Marco Pedri

Miles Roque

Sharmila Setaram

Ward 2

Naser Ansari

Mohammad Azam

Karen Ras (incumbent)

Ward 3

Chris Fonseca (incumbent)

Arshad Hashm

Khawar Hussain

Kielek, Robert

Ward 4

Yoliana Azer

Josephine Bau

Safeeya Faruqui

Nawres Fouad

Grant G. Gorchynski

John Kovac (Incumbent)

Hugo Reinoso

Hardat Sookraj

Duc Thanh Tran

Ward 5

David Broadway

Alex Itty

Ahmad Khan

Carolyn Parrish  (Incumbent)

Ram Pawar

Marina Qureshi

Ward 6

Moezzam Alvi

Al De Ascentiis

Elie Diab

Gary Gu

Muhammad Haroon

Joe Horneck

Anil Sinha

Ash Srivastava

Ron Starr (Incumbent)

Rob Torr

Sambasiva Vatti

Ward 7

Dawid Burzynski

Marco Camaioni

LeeAnn Cole

Dipika Damerla

Andrew Gassmann

Winston Harding

Sam Jisri

Louroz Mercader

Leslie N Moss

Peter Michael van Sluytman

Maqbool Walji

Leslie Zurek-Silvestri

Ward 8

Abdul Azeem Baig

Amadeus Blazys

Adam Etwell

Matt Mahoney (Incumbent)

Grzegorz Nowacki

Tariq Shah

Ward 9

Curtis DeBonte

Syed M. Jaffery

Rafael Kalamat

Paul Lopez

Pat Saito (Incumbent)

Ward 10

Mazin Al-Ezzi

Sue McFadden  (Incumbent)

Savita Sangwan

Ward 11

George Carlson  (Incumbent)

Imran Hasan

Pardeep K. Khunger

