Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Mississauga
Bonnie Crombie stepped into the very big shoes of long-time Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion in 2014. More than a half dozen challengers have thrown their names in the ring to oppose Crombie in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Scott E.W. Chapman
Bonnie Crombie (Incumbent)
Kevin J Johnston
Mohsin Khan
Andrew Lee
Yasmin Pouragheli
Syed Qumber Rizvi
Tiger Meng Wu
Ward 1
Terry Burke
Brad Butt
Stephen Dasko
Natalie Hart
Larry Mancini
Marco Pedri
Miles Roque
Sharmila Setaram
Ward 2
Naser Ansari
Mohammad Azam
Karen Ras (incumbent)
Ward 3
Chris Fonseca (incumbent)
Arshad Hashm
Khawar Hussain
Kielek, Robert
Ward 4
Yoliana Azer
Josephine Bau
Safeeya Faruqui
Nawres Fouad
Grant G. Gorchynski
John Kovac (Incumbent)
Hugo Reinoso
Hardat Sookraj
Duc Thanh Tran
Ward 5
David Broadway
Alex Itty
Ahmad Khan
Carolyn Parrish (Incumbent)
Ram Pawar
Marina Qureshi
Ward 6
Moezzam Alvi
Al De Ascentiis
Elie Diab
Gary Gu
Muhammad Haroon
Joe Horneck
Anil Sinha
Ash Srivastava
Ron Starr (Incumbent)
Rob Torr
Sambasiva Vatti
Ward 7
Dawid Burzynski
Marco Camaioni
LeeAnn Cole
Dipika Damerla
Andrew Gassmann
Winston Harding
Sam Jisri
Louroz Mercader
Leslie N Moss
Peter Michael van Sluytman
Maqbool Walji
Leslie Zurek-Silvestri
Ward 8
Abdul Azeem Baig
Amadeus Blazys
Adam Etwell
Matt Mahoney (Incumbent)
Grzegorz Nowacki
Tariq Shah
Ward 9
Curtis DeBonte
Syed M. Jaffery
Rafael Kalamat
Paul Lopez
Pat Saito (Incumbent)
Ward 10
Mazin Al-Ezzi
Sue McFadden (Incumbent)
Savita Sangwan
Ward 11
George Carlson (Incumbent)
Imran Hasan
Pardeep K. Khunger
