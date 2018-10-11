Barrie police investigating after youth robbed on walk to school

Police are investigating after a youth was reportedly robbed in Barrie while walking to school.

According to Barrie police, on Tuesday, just before 8 a.m., a youth was walking to school and entered a catwalk near Allandale Heights Public School when an unknown teenager approached him and allegedly robbed him.

Police say the suspect fled the scene leaving the victim laying on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the youth returned home and reported the incident to police.

Police are now searching for a teenager between the ages of 16 and 17, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, with a slim build. He was seen wearing a dark green hoodie with a large pocket and had a clown bandana with a red nose and a wide clown grin covering the lower half of his face.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).