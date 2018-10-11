New bridge to be built on Jackson Creek Trail in Peterborough

A new bridge will be installed at the popular Jackson Creek Trail in Peterborough’s west end.

Otonabee Conservation, which owns and maintains the four-kilometre trail, will be replacing the westerly bridge due to “failing condition.” It’s one of four bridges which span Jackson Creek.

The bridge, known as #2017, has been closed to vehicular traffic since 2014.

“The principal concern with the bridge is the deteriorating abutments and wing walls which are essentially its main supports,” said Dan Marinigh, Otonabee Conservation chief administrative officer.

As a result, pedestrian traffic will be prohibited within the construction area which extends from Ackison Road approximately 1 kilometre to bridge #2009, commonly known as the orange bridge.

“We realize that the trail closure may be an inconvenience, but it is necessary in order to keep everyone safe during the construction period,” Marinigh said.

Construction work is scheduled to begin Oct. 29 and wrap up on or before Nov. 24. Signs indicating the bridge closure will be posted on Oct. 13.

The project will involve the installation of erosion-control measures, removal of the existing bridge and footings, construction of new bridge footings and placement of the new bridge.

“Given the subdivision developments that are planned or underway directly north and south of the Jackson Creek Trail, the trail will see an increase in use in the coming years,” Marinigh said. “In order to meet the growing demand for recreational use of the trail, installation of the new bridge is timely, and additional repairs in other locations along the trail will need to be undertaken over the next few years.”

The Jackson Creek Trail is designated as part of The Great Trail (formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail). The Trans Canada Trail provided a grant to Otonabee Conservation for the engineering and design of the new bridge. Other sections of the trail require the replacement of culverts and surface treatment.

The total cost for the replacement of bridge #2017, rehabilitation of the other three bridges and trail repairs is estimated at $400,000.

Marinigh says that the conservation authority will fund the projects over five years.