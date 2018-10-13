Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of King

In King — pop. 24,512 — the most senior role on town council already been decided.

Steve Pellegrini has been acclaimed as mayor for the 2018-2022 term. He’ll also represent the township at York Regional Council.

Unlike larger York municipalities, the Township of King does not elect regional councillors in addition to ward representatives

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Pellegrini

Ward 1

Jordan Alexander Cescolini

Kelly Colasanti

Cleve Mortelliti (incumbent)

Ward 2

David Boyd (incumbent)

Sherry Draisey

Ward 3

Jakob Schneider

Geoff Simpson

Ward 4

Mary Asselstine

Bill Cober (incumbent)

Ward 5

Sasha Mozaffari

Rob Payne

Debbie Schaefer (incumbent)

Ward 6

Roman Dyriw

Avia Eek (incumbent)