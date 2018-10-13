Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of King
In King — pop. 24,512 — the most senior role on town council already been decided.
Steve Pellegrini has been acclaimed as mayor for the 2018-2022 term. He’ll also represent the township at York Regional Council.
Unlike larger York municipalities, the Township of King does not elect regional councillors in addition to ward representatives
Candidates
Mayor
Steve Pellegrini
Ward 1
Jordan Alexander Cescolini
Kelly Colasanti
Cleve Mortelliti (incumbent)
Ward 2
David Boyd (incumbent)
Sherry Draisey
Ward 3
Jakob Schneider
Geoff Simpson
Ward 4
Mary Asselstine
Bill Cober (incumbent)
Ward 5
Sasha Mozaffari
Rob Payne
Debbie Schaefer (incumbent)
Ward 6
Roman Dyriw
Avia Eek (incumbent)
