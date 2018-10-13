Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of King

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Township of King.

In King — pop. 24,512 — the most senior role on town council already been decided.

Steve Pellegrini has been acclaimed as mayor for the 2018-2022 term. He’ll also represent the township at York Regional Council.

Unlike larger York municipalities, the Township of King does not elect regional councillors in addition to ward representatives

Candidates

Mayor
Steve Pellegrini

Ward 1
Jordan Alexander Cescolini
Kelly Colasanti
Cleve Mortelliti (incumbent)

Ward 2
David Boyd (incumbent)
Sherry Draisey

Ward 3
Jakob Schneider
Geoff Simpson

Ward 4
Mary Asselstine
Bill Cober (incumbent)

Ward 5
Sasha Mozaffari
Rob Payne
Debbie Schaefer (incumbent)

Ward 6
Roman Dyriw
Avia Eek (incumbent)

