Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville
The town of Whitchurch-Stouffville in York Region has a population of 45,837. In the 2018 election, Ward 5 councillor lain Lovatt among those challenging Mayor Justin Altmann, who has had a tumultuous first term of office.
With no incumbent, Ward 5 is the most hotly contested seat on town council, with six candidates running.
Unlike larger municipalities in the area, the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville does not elect regional councillors in addition to ward representatives, though the town is represented at York Region Council by the mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Keith Acton
Justin K. Altmann (incumbent)
Phil Bannon
Anand Daté
lain Lovatt
Ward 1
Ken Ferdinands (incumbent)
Elizabeth Johnston
Kesha Wint
Ward 2
Ellen Gowland
Maurice Smith (incumbent)
Ward 3
Hugo T. Kroon (incumbent)
Stephen Rogers
Keith Singer
Ward 4
James (Jim) Liaros
Brian Sankarsingh
Rick Upton (incumbent)
Ward 5
Jenny Altmann
Richard Bartley
Steve Downs
Michael Humphreys
Rose Pizzulo
Garland Zheng
Ward 6
Rob Hargrave (incumbent)
Sue Sherban
Bryan Stott
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.