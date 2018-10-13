Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

The town of Whitchurch-Stouffville in York Region has a population of 45,837. In the 2018 election, Ward 5 councillor lain Lovatt among those challenging Mayor Justin Altmann, who has had a tumultuous first term of office.

With no incumbent, Ward 5 is the most hotly contested seat on town council, with six candidates running.

Unlike larger municipalities in the area, the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville does not elect regional councillors in addition to ward representatives, though the town is represented at York Region Council by the mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Keith Acton

Justin K. Altmann (incumbent)

Phil Bannon

Anand Daté

lain Lovatt

Ward 1

Ken Ferdinands (incumbent)

Elizabeth Johnston

Kesha Wint

Ward 2

Ellen Gowland

Maurice Smith (incumbent)

Ward 3

Hugo T. Kroon (incumbent)

Stephen Rogers

Keith Singer

Ward 4

James (Jim) Liaros

Brian Sankarsingh

Rick Upton (incumbent)

Ward 5

Jenny Altmann

Richard Bartley

Steve Downs

Michael Humphreys

Rose Pizzulo

Garland Zheng

Ward 6

Rob Hargrave (incumbent)

Sue Sherban

Bryan Stott