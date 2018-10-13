Ontario election 2018: Town of Richmond Hill
In Richmond Hill, voters will be casting their ballots for the positions of mayor, ward councillor, York Region councillor as well as school board trustees.
Dave Barrow is seeking a fourth term as mayor of the town of about 195,000.
Neither Vito Spatafora nor Brenda Hogg, the town’s two regional councillors, are seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Abu Alam
Dave Barrow (incumbent)
Susan Korman
Ali Noroozi
Mino Tari
Ward 1
Carol Davidson
Trifon Haitas
Lidia Kafieh
Ward 2
Michael Aziz
Keith Menezes
Tom Muench (incumbent)
Mike Rajbar
Scott Thompson
Ward 3
Castro Liu (acclaimed)
Ward 4
Bob Aurora
Michael D’Amelio
David West (incumbent)
Ward 5
Karen Cilevitz (incumbent)
Nick Papa
Mahnaz Shahbazi
Nima Shahi
Ward 6
Godwin Chan (incumbent)
Julie Maxey
Regional Councillor (2 will be elected)
Murtaza Bhujwalla
Weibo Bhujwalla
Jason Cherniak
Joe DiPaola
Ramin Faraji
Sabine Ho
Carmine Perrelli
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.