October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario election 2018: Town of Richmond Hill

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Richmond Hill.

Google Maps
In Richmond Hill, voters will be casting their ballots for the positions of mayor, ward councillor, York Region councillor as well as school board trustees.

Dave Barrow is seeking a fourth term as mayor of the town of about 195,000.

Neither Vito Spatafora nor Brenda Hogg, the town’s two regional councillors, are seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor
Abu Alam
Dave Barrow (incumbent)
Susan Korman
Ali Noroozi
Mino Tari

Ward 1

Greg Beros (incumbent)
Carol Davidson
Trifon Haitas
Lidia Kafieh

Ward 2
Michael Aziz
Keith Menezes
Tom Muench (incumbent)
Mike Rajbar
Scott Thompson

Ward 3
Castro Liu (acclaimed)

Ward 4
Bob Aurora
Michael D’Amelio
David West (incumbent)

Ward 5
Karen Cilevitz (incumbent)
Nick Papa
Mahnaz Shahbazi
Nima Shahi

Ward 6
Godwin Chan (incumbent)
Julie Maxey

Regional Councillor (2 will be elected)
Murtaza Bhujwalla
Weibo Bhujwalla
Jason Cherniak
Joe DiPaola
Ramin Faraji
Sabine Ho
Carmine Perrelli

