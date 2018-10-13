Ontario election 2018: Town of Richmond Hill

In Richmond Hill, voters will be casting their ballots for the positions of mayor, ward councillor, York Region councillor as well as school board trustees.

Dave Barrow is seeking a fourth term as mayor of the town of about 195,000.

Neither Vito Spatafora nor Brenda Hogg, the town’s two regional councillors, are seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Abu Alam

Dave Barrow (incumbent)

Susan Korman

Ali Noroozi

Mino Tari

Ward 1





Greg Beros (incumbent)Carol DavidsonTrifon HaitasLidia Kafieh

Ward 2

Michael Aziz

Keith Menezes

Tom Muench (incumbent)

Mike Rajbar

Scott Thompson

Ward 3

Castro Liu (acclaimed)

Ward 4

Bob Aurora

Michael D’Amelio

David West (incumbent)

Ward 5

Karen Cilevitz (incumbent)

Nick Papa

Mahnaz Shahbazi

Nima Shahi

Ward 6

Godwin Chan (incumbent)

Julie Maxey

Regional Councillor (2 will be elected)

Murtaza Bhujwalla

Weibo Bhujwalla

Jason Cherniak

Joe DiPaola

Ramin Faraji

Sabine Ho

Carmine Perrelli