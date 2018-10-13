Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Oro-Medonte
Located on the northwestern shore of Lake Simcoe in south-central Ontario, the Township or Oro-Medonte is situated within Simcoe County.
With a population of 21,036 (2016), the town is split into five wards. The town’s council is comprised of a mayor, deputy mayor and five members of council.
Harry Hughes is seeking re-election, however, both John Crawford and Sandy Agnew are also vying for the town’s mayor position.
Candidates
Mayor
Harry Hughes (incumbent)
John Crawford
Sandy Agnew
Deputy Mayor
Scott Jermey
Ralph Hough (incumbent)
Ward 1
Ian Veitch
John Thornton
Ward 2
Scott Macpherson (incumbent)
Tammy DeSousa
Ward 3
Phil Hall (incumbent)
Cathy Keane
Ward 4
Errin Dickins
Bruce Wiggins
Shawn Scott
Ward 5
Randy Greenlaw
Joan Kelly
Population (2016)
21,036
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$107,640
Political representation
Federal
Alex Nuttall (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte
Provincial
Doug Downey (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.