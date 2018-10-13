Ontario municipal election 2018: Township of Oro-Medonte

Located on the northwestern shore of Lake Simcoe in south-central Ontario, the Township or Oro-Medonte is situated within Simcoe County.

With a population of 21,036 (2016), the town is split into five wards. The town’s council is comprised of a mayor, deputy mayor and five members of council.

Harry Hughes is seeking re-election, however, both John Crawford and Sandy Agnew are also vying for the town’s mayor position.

Candidates

Mayor

Harry Hughes (incumbent)

John Crawford

Sandy Agnew

Deputy Mayor

Scott Jermey

Ralph Hough (incumbent)

Ward 1

Ian Veitch

John Thornton

Ward 2

Scott Macpherson (incumbent)

Tammy DeSousa

Ward 3

Phil Hall (incumbent)

Cathy Keane

Ward 4

Errin Dickins

Bruce Wiggins

Shawn Scott

Ward 5

Randy Greenlaw

Joan Kelly

Population (2016)

21,036

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$107,640

Political representation

Federal

Alex Nuttall (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Provincial

Doug Downey (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte