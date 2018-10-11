Estee Lauder seeks to oust founder of Toronto beauty brand Deciem
TORONTO — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is in an Ontario court seeking to oust Brandon Truaxe from his executive and board of director roles at Deciem, the Toronto-based beauty brand he founded.
Estee Lauder, one of Deciem’s investors, is also trying to keep Truaxe from issuing statements or circulating media on Deciem’s social media accounts.
Estee Lauder claims Truaxe’s recent behaviour “unfairly disregards the interests of Estee Lauder” and is “oppressive or unfairly prejudicial” to the brand.
Truaxe posted a copy of Estee Lauder’s application and emails from its lawyer on Instagram and Estee Lauder confirmed to The Canadian Press that it was taking action against the brand.
Without filters. A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has been the biggest stock promotion. Richard Duntas, Bernard Ass (LVMH), Marica “Tracy” (Bliss, Remedè, Soaper Due Per Shoe), Hyatt (Grand Hyatt, Andaz, er al), Marriott (St. Regis, W, Marriot, et al), So many porn “studios”, nearly all @deciem employees, most of “Hollywood”, Gill Sinclair, India Knight, Caroline Hirons, India Knight, RBC, BMO, Boots, KKR, most of the Lauder family, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Karim Kanji, Antonio Tadrisi, DF Mc, LVMH, Dia Fooley, Michael Davidson, Hanif, Zark Fatah, Inditex (Zara, Massimo Dutti, etc), H&M, $100 monkey, Too Faced (founders too), TSG, Alshaya, Amanresorts, Erwin Zecha, Oliver Zecha, Steven R Riddle, the Coc and Corcky managers, PRIDE organizers, IT Cosmetics, Nicola L ReadingTons, all of Dishoom, All of Delaunay, David Yurman, Tom Ford, Tim Cooke. McKesson, Rexall, Jamin Asaria, David Jackson, York Heritage and others — sentencing doesn’t begin with any point but sentences like this one do. Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Michael Less, Stephen Spellberg e.T., AON are also included with certainty. ARGO stood for “Ali Roshan GO”. You idiots. Father, please please be safe if you can for the next few hours. I love you all. -Brandon (RIYADH, please be EXTREMELY CAREFUL in the next few hours). Aurora (TSX) : you are finished. Michael Basler, Gordon Wilde, David Trinder, Eric Jacobs, Allan Gerlings, Dalton Pharma SS, Michael OH CON ELLE, Charm IS T A 007, Robert Jones, Cascade, Prince Al Walid, The White Company, Obagi (brand and doctor), Freedom Health, ESHO-isT, Alexandru Serban and baggage, Apotex: Goodbye also. Peace is coming. 🦁🦋 🐪. It’s clear now. @esteelaudercompanies @richardbranson @realdonaldtrump @gowlingwlg_ca @zuck @musicianjessecook, et. al.
The application against Truaxe and Deciem comes days after he posted a video on Instagram, saying he is shutting down Deciem operations until further notice because “almost everyone at Deciem has been involved in a major criminal activity, which includes financial crimes and much other.”
Truaxe has garnered criticism for his social media posts for months due to remarks he made on Instagram that angered fans of the brand so much that they began burning Deciem product
