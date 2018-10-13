Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is located in south-central Ontario within the County of Simcoe. Bradford West Gwillimbury has a population of 35,325 (2016).
The town is divided into seven wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, a deputy mayor and a mayor.
Rob Keefer is seeking his second term as mayor and is running against Pat Roberge who moved to the town in 2016.
Candidates
Mayor
Rob Keefer (incumbent)
Pat Roberge
Deputy Mayor
Iftikhar Ahmad
James Leduc (incumbent)
Councillors
Ward 1
Aftab Hussain
David Lontini
Raj Sandhu (incumbent)
David Wood
Ward 2
Gary Baynes (incumbent)
Brian Carruthers
Ward 3
Bruce Davis
Marion Fischer
Gary Lamb (incumbent)
Shah Malik
Ward 4
Carl Hordyk
Ron Orr (incumbent)
Rick Turner
Ward 5
Munawar Chudary
Peter Ferragine (incumbent)
Ward 6
Mark Contois (incumbent)
Lisa Hawkins
Ward 7
Peter Dykie Jr. (incumbent)
Dave Minnema
Population (2016)
35,325
Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015
$103,014
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
27.0/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
32.3/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Peter Van Loan (Conservative Party of Canada) – York-Simcoe
Provincial
Julia Munro (Progressive Conservative) – York-Simcoe
