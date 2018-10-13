Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is located in south-central Ontario within the County of Simcoe. Bradford West Gwillimbury has a population of 35,325 (2016).

The town is divided into seven wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, a deputy mayor and a mayor.

Rob Keefer is seeking his second term as mayor and is running against Pat Roberge who moved to the town in 2016.

Candidates

Mayor

Rob Keefer (incumbent)

Pat Roberge

Deputy Mayor

Iftikhar Ahmad

James Leduc (incumbent)

Councillors

Ward 1

Aftab Hussain

David Lontini

Raj Sandhu (incumbent)

David Wood

Ward 2

Gary Baynes (incumbent)

Brian Carruthers

Ward 3

Bruce Davis

Marion Fischer

Gary Lamb (incumbent)

Shah Malik

Ward 4

Carl Hordyk

Ron Orr (incumbent)

Rick Turner

Ward 5

Munawar Chudary

Peter Ferragine (incumbent)

Ward 6

Mark Contois (incumbent)

Lisa Hawkins

Ward 7

Peter Dykie Jr. (incumbent)

Dave Minnema

Population (2016)

35,325

Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015

$103,014

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

27.0/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32.3/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Peter Van Loan (Conservative Party of Canada) – York-Simcoe

Provincial

Julia Munro (Progressive Conservative) – York-Simcoe