Transit union calls for low income bus pass

The Transit Union has commissioned a poll that finds most Winnipeggers would support a low income bus pass program.

The Probe Research poll finds 79 per cent of people would approve a pass where pre-approved residents could buy a sliding scale pass between $5 and $15.

“For too long, transit service has deteriorated while fares have risen beyond control, hurting working families, students and seniors in Winnipeg”, said Aleem Chaudhary, President of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 in a statement.

“We want to give a small break to the people who need it most, who are already struggling with a low minimum wage, increasing hydro rates and rising rents.”

The idea is part of an upcoming review of all Winnipeg Transit services.

The union says it would help reduce assaults on bus drivers, as most fights stem from fare disputes.

