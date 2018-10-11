World
October 11, 2018 6:29 am
Updated: October 11, 2018 6:36 am

U.S., Russian astronauts make emergency landing after booster rocket fails

By Dmitry Lovetsky The Associated Press

Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) after take off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018.

EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia were safe after an emergency landing Thursday in the steppes of Kazakhstan following the failure of a Russian booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket. Roscosmos and NASA said the three-stage Soyuz booster suffered an emergency shutdown of its second stage. The capsule jettisoned from the booster and went into a ballistic descent, landing at a sharper than normal angle.

The launch failure marks an unprecedented mishap for the Russian space program, which has been dogged by a string of launch failures and other incidents.

“Thank God, the crew is alive,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when it became clear that the crew had landed safely.

The Russian Soyuz rocket has malfunctioned on lift-off has landed safely in Kazahstan, Russian media report.

EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later, but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.

NASA and Russian Roscosmos space agency said the astronauts were in good condition after their capsule landed about 20 kilometres east of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Crew members of expedition 57/58 to the International Space Station (ISS) Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (L) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague walk prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 11 October 2018. 

EPA/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL AP POOL

Search and rescue teams were heading to the area to recover the crew. Dzhezkazgan is about 450 kilometres northeast of Baikonur. Spacecraft returning from the ISS normally land in that region.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

