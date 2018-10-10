Federal government commits $4.1M for cannabis education in Toronto

The federal government says it will spend $4.1 million on three cannabis-related public education campaigns aimed at youth in Toronto.

Oliver says the program will help educate young people about the health effects of cannabis and the dangers of drug-impaired driving.

WATCH: Doug Ford says he’ll consult about allowing marijuana in public parks

Three Toronto-based organizations — Operation Springboard, the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association, and St. Stephen’s Community House — will receive the funding over the next three years.

READ MORE: Ontario government to launch awareness campaign on cannabis dangers, rules

The federal funding was announced a day after the Ontario government said it will launch an advertising campaign to promote social responsibility and highlight the dangers of using recreational cannabis.

The Ontario government has said it will sell recreational cannabis online when it is legalized on Oct. 17, with private retail stores set to be in place by April next year.