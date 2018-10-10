Canada
October 10, 2018

Collision in Ottawa’s east end kills 61-year-old pedestrian: police

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the city's east end on Tuesday night.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Montreal Road, east of Elwood Street, in Beacon Hill, an Ottawa Police Service spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision, Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The Ottawa police collision unit is still investigating the incident.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been laid.

