Weapons, vests belonging to Dead Eyes MC seized after search by Brockville police

On September 27th, the Brockville Police Service joined forces with Kingston Police and the Ontario Provincial Police in a search of a Brockville residence.

Law enforcement located firearms, weapons, controlled substances, vests belonging to “Dead Eyes MC,” which is a support club to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Brockville police confirmed that five Brockville residents ranging in age from 18-27 and one Ottawa resident were charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device.

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

Possession of Firearm Obtained by Crime.

Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Brockville Police did not confirm nor deny that the individuals arrested were affiliated with The Outlaws Motorcycle Club or Dead Eye MC.

After several reports of ‘gang’ violence recently in Brockville, many residents are voicing their concern about their children’s safety, which has caused local business owner Nathalie Lavergne to begin a group called, ‘The Brockville Neighbourhood Watch‘.

“I want to help clean up the streets and by starting the Brockville Neighbourhood Watch I believe we can make a difference by just alerting law enforcement on problematic areas,” said Lavergne.

Brockville Police chief Scott Fraser told Global News that he will not comment on the charges because he says it could jeopardize their investigation, but did say more information will be released once all arrests are made.